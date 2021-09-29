Kirby Smart updates the status of Tykee Smith, Darnell Washington

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

A couple of playmakers Georgia would like to have back to keep their undefeated season going are still questionable heading into Saturday’s Top-10 matchup with Arkansas.

Cornerback Tykee Smith and tight end Darnell Washington suffered the same foot injury on the same day last spring. They have yet to play a game this season, although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been saying they could any day for a while now.

“Both up and down,” Smart said on Tuesday when asked how the two players are progressing. “They both practiced both days. I thought Tykee looked better on Monday. He was quick moving around. We got them on pitch count. They’ll only be able to take limited reps from a standpoint of their foot gets sore as the volume goes up. Darnell struggled a little bit yesterday, but then I thought he looked good today. I thought he did a good job today.”

Smith, a West Virginia transfer who left Morgantown for Athens with his position coach Jahmile Addae, was listed on the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Award, given each year to the country’s top defensive player. While playing for the Mountaineers, Smith recorded 111 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 21 games.

Sophomore tight end Darnell Washington started in seven of Georgia’s 10 games last season as a true freshman. The 6-foot-7 pass catcher recorded seven receptions for 166 yards.

Despite the clearance to return to practice, Smart is not sure if they will be ready to play this weekend, as much more goes into game preparation beyond the initial clearance.

“They’ve got a ways to go,” Smart said. “I don’t know if they’ll be able to play in the game [Saturday] or not, but they’re working towards it, I can promise you that. It’s not just being cleared, it’s everything else involved. It’s being behind, stamina, execution, getting them reps. It’s tough, I’ll be honest with you. I’m still very hopeful that they both can help us.”

Smart would love the help on Saturday, particularly in the secondary, as the Bulldogs will need to find a way to keep Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks in check.

Burks, a native of Warren, Arkansas, is second in the SEC in receiving yards through four games. He’s racked up 373 yards and two receiving touchdowns while helping the Hogs take down Rice, Texas, Georgia Southern and Texas A&M.

The former four-star prospect had four catches of 20 or more yards against the Aggies last weekend. As a result of his performance, he was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.