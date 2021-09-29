CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Took Camping Trip With Parents Days Before His Disappearance

Cover picture for the articleNew details have emerged about the days between Brian Laundrie's return home from the road trip he took with late fiancée Gabby Petito and his disappearance. For the latest update, keep reading.

enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Gabby Petito’s family urge wanted fugitive to ‘just turn yourself in’

Brian Laundrie is alive, his parent’s family lawyer has suggested as the search for the missing 23-year-old continues. “I believe Brian is still in the preserve,” the lawyer told Fox News, referring to the Carlton Reserve where the missing man’s parents told investigators he was going hiking last month.It comes Gabby Petito’s family said they hoped Laundrie would be found alive in interview on Dr Phil McGraw’s show.Father Joseph Petito, said he wanted Mr Laundrie to see the inside of a jail cell for the rest of his life. Mr Laundrie has not been charged in the death of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox13news.com

Gabby Petito's YouTube video posted while Brian Laundrie left her in Utah to fly home to Florida

Brian Laundrie's sister says she hasn't spoken to parents since Fort De Soto camping trip. Speaking candidly about the case, Brian Laundrie's sister is giving new insight into the timeline ahead of his disappearance. Cassie Laundrie says she is just as frustrated and heartbroken as everyone else about Gabby Petito’s death and her brother’s disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE
insideedition.com

What We Know About the Laundrie Family Camping Trip Taken After Brian Came Home Without Gabby Petito

Mystery surrounds Brian Laundrie’s Labor Day trip with his parents to a popular campsite off the Florida coast, about 75 miles from their home in North Port. It’s been confirmed the family went camping at Fort De Soto Park, one week before the family of Gabby Petito reported her missing, and questions are being raised about why the family went camping after Brian came home without his fiance.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Lawyer Confirms Fugitive 'Stopped By' His Sister's Home The Day He Returned From Trip Without Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie's lawyer had confirmed that he "stopped by" his sister Cassie's home when the fugitive returned home from his cross-country trip without his then missing girlfriend, Gabby Petito. His lawyer Steven Bertolino claims that Cassie saw her brother twice in the first week of September despite her initial claim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
