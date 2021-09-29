Hamblen County Redistricting Committee discusses proposed boundary adjustments

The Hamblen County Government Redistricting Committee met Tuesday evening to inspect and approve proposed district boundary adjustments for Hamblen County. “Every 10 years we have to redistrict due to population changes, so that’s what we were doing- adjusting the districts for population growth and decline throughout the county,” said Jeff Gardner, chair of the Redistricting Committee and Hamblen County administrator of elections. “It’s based on the population reported by the Census.”