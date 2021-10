Victor M. Moreno, 32, of Monett, received moderate injuries at 12:45 p.m. Monday in a Benton County accident. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Monett was driving west on Highway H east of Firetower Avenue in a 1990 International 8100 when he traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the roadway, traveled off the left side of the road, returned to the roadway again, and overturned.