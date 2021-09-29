CEL Token Price Reestablished The Crucial Support Of $5.5

LONG TERM VIEW:- We can see that the price is taking a huge resistance on the 50MA and is not able to break it and also we can see the price is not able to go down the 20MA support but the next candle will be crucial. Let’s have a look at the technical indicator as to whether the price will break the 50MA resistance or not. We can see that the MACD is showing a green histogram meaning the MACD line is above the Signal line. In addition to that we can see that the RSI is in the neutral zone near 53 and we can see the RSI is pointing towards the Overbought zone (70) but if can be influenced by the volume as of now bulls are winning to the RSI is giving the Indicator of a bullish move. Lastly we can have a look at the Moving average as the 20MA and 50MA are below the 100MA which is a bearish sign but we can see that the 20MA has started changing its direction and will cross the 50MA soon.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO