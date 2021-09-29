CEL Token Price Reestablished The Crucial Support Of $5.5
The CEL/BTC pair was trading at 0.0001195 BTC with a loss of 0.95%. The 24hr trading volume is CEL tokens $9.7 Million. After reaching a peak of $8.2 on September 24th, the remarkable rally for the CEL token entered a retracement phase after displaying an evening star candle. A minor pullback like this is good for trending coins to maintain a healthy long rally. Furthermore, the token price has plunged to the strong support of $5.5, which can end this retracement period.themarketperiodical.com
