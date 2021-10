Harvest 2021 continues throughout the state of Illinois. Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer reminds motorists to slow down and watch for slow moving farming implements:. “We are starting to see, even in town, there are a lot of implements moving around, going from place to place. Everyone just be patient, be careful, give the implement plenty of room to make it down the street. Most of it is bigger than what the lane is that they may be driving in; slow down, be patient, and let the implement get to where they need to go.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO