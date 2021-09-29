CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyle Lowry Hilariously Rips Malachi Flynn's Hair

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ey6Vz_0cBpnx1n00

The man they call Red VanVleet isn't quite red enough for Kyle Lowry's liking these days.

Malachi Flynn, the red-headed, younger version of Fred VanVleet, posted a photo from Toronto Raptors media looking far more brunette than red-headed, much to Lowry's chagrin.

"You must've put some dye in that fro," Lowry wrote on Instagram.

Former Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry, @fearthefro95, also commented, demanding more "fro" from the sophomore guard.

Afro or no afro, red-headed or brunette, Flynn is going to have big shoes to fill with Lowry gone. He's going to be asked to shoulder a little more of the ball-handling responsibilities and play more meaningful minutes after a tumultuous rookie season marred by COVID-19 issues and a truncated G-League schedule.

To VanVleet, Flynn's future is going to come down to his shot-making ability. He has the defensive tools to be disruptive on that end of the court and just needs to finetune his three-point shooting to be the kind of dynamic offensive threat he was in college.

"I think his whole game is predicated on making shots," VanVleet said Monday. "When he’s got it going, he’s a really tough cover, you can’t touch him, he’s one of those Trae Young-like body types where any little body contact he’ll be going to the line so once he gets his three down, gets more reps behind the three, it’ll make him more dangerous, he’ll be able to get into the paint and make plays.

"I definitely believe in him and can’t wait to see the next jump he makes."

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malachi Flynn
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Fred Vanvleet
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Red Vanvleet#Fearthefro95#Afro#G League
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Black Enterprise

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
FanSided

Houston Rockets: 3 trades for Karl-Anthony Towns

The Houston Rockets know how fast a franchise player can turn into a franchise cancer. When the Timberwolves fired their President of Basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, on the eve of the NBA season, their franchise player, Karl-Anthony Towns, summed up the world’s reaction with just three words. While Towns hasn’t...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

NBA: Here's What Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Monday

Former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Monday morning, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. Oladipo's Tweet said: "Despite what obstacles life brings. Always remember that You Can Fly! #HAAD." The two-time All-Star is now a member of the Miami...
NBA
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
132
Followers
495
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy