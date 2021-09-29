CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swanville, MN

Swanville announces homecoming queen and king candidates

hometownsource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwanville High School announced the candidates for this year’s homecoming royalty. Candidates for queen are front row (from left): Mackenzie Morris, Laurelle Domaika and Tyra Powell. Back row: King candidates Cooper Thieschafer, Shane Lambrecht and Nicholas Mettler. Coronation will take place Sunday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. and activities are planned for the entire week. The homecoming game will be Friday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. in Upsala, where the USA Patriots will take on the Browerville Tigers.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate Judiciary Committee report on Trump's attempted coup

(CNN) — Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee released a sweeping report Thursday detailing what they say is evidence former President Donald Trump and a top lawyer in the Justice Department attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. After the eight-month investigation, the findings highlight the relentlessness of Trump and...
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Swanville, MN
City
Upsala, MN
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homecoming Queen#Swanville High School#The Usa Patriots#The Browerville Tigers

Comments / 0

Community Policy