Swanville announces homecoming queen and king candidates

Swanville High School announced the candidates for this year’s homecoming royalty. Candidates for queen are front row (from left): Mackenzie Morris, Laurelle Domaika and Tyra Powell. Back row: King candidates Cooper Thieschafer, Shane Lambrecht and Nicholas Mettler. Coronation will take place Sunday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. and activities are planned for the entire week. The homecoming game will be Friday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. in Upsala, where the USA Patriots will take on the Browerville Tigers.