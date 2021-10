Metallica played a rare intimate last week in Chicago at The Metro! The band texted their fans via a new service and the tickets to the tiny venue, 1000 person capacity show sold out in less than 1 hour. They also played at The Independent in their hometown of San Francisco a week before that. The band just released The Black Album Remastered Boxed Set and The Black Album Blacklist covers album on September 10th, 2021. Watch the band play their classic track from Ride the Lightning (Elecktra Records) “Creeping Death! ” The band played Louder Than Life this past weekend twice! Check out fan-favorite “Harvester of Sorrow” live in Chicago!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO