CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Breaking the Master’s Tools: Ilana Harris-Babou at the ICA Chattanooga

By Robert Grand
Art in America
Art in America
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YA1jk_0cBpnQ5w00

“I always make sure I take an ashquavanga [sic] multivitamin, and I wash it down with Pepsi,” a woman says while gazing into her mirror in one of Ilana Harris-Babou’s videos, titled Decision Fatigue (2020). The artist’s works target whitewashed, upper-middle-class aesthetics and sensibilities by coldly skewering influencer culture and aspirational brands—parodying cooking shows, commercials for high-end furniture, and instructional YouTube videos, along with the stilted performances they feature. Together, the works in “Tasteful Interiors,” the artist’s early-career survey at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, strike a strange and powerful chord.

The exhibition’s main room features three tongue-in-cheek video works that often star the artist alongside her mother, Sheila Harris: Cooking with the Erotic (2016), Reparation Hardware (2018), and Decision Fatigue . These pieces skillfully incorporate themes of Black liberation into the aforementioned content buckets as the artist quotes passages from Audre Lorde while her mother kneads yellow coloring into a package of margarine, or plays with the slippage between repair, restoration, and reparations. The university freshens these works by installing them on separate faces of a V-shaped arrangement of walls in the center of the gallery. Half of the outside wall is painted a pastel pink while the other half, and the inside of the V, are beige hues reminiscent of Crayola peach (a shade that, until the 1960s, was known simply as “flesh”). This layout also presents other surprises. The two channels of Cooking with the Erotic , for instance, occupy a tight corner inside the intersecting walls. Unless sandwiched into that corner, the viewer has trouble hearing the video. The closeness leads to an immersive and disorienting experience, watching soaking wet strawberries fall onto a handmade platter and splatter their juice on one screen, while, on the other, Harris-Babou delivers a line with a vacant gaze and wry smile: “There are many kinds of power, both those used and unused, acknowledged and otherwise.” Harris-Babou’s works spark joy by creating a sludge out of the concepts of taste, influence, and desire while discreetly slipping in uncomfortable and urgent truths.

Finishing a Raw Basement (2017), set off from the other works, was the most gripping and emotional work in the show. Here, Harris-Babou intersperses skits about home renovation tactics with stirring and vulnerable interviews with her mother. In one such scene, part of a segment titled “Easy Repairs,” Harris states that reparations would “bring a humanistic quality to man” and signify for her that the “group that oppressed me did understand what I brought to this culture and appreciate me for that,” a gut-punching sentiment. The clip is bookended with scenes of the two women painting their fingernails after failing to scratch the paint off whitewashed brick walls and, later, coating the whole basement in a blood-red shade. Symbolically, these gestures recall the slow progress toward equality made throughout generations, and evoke the frustrations felt at every step of the way.

Harris-Babou’s videos share the main room with staggered and stacked plinths of varying heights that display what the artist calls her “dysfunctional” ceramic and resin sculptures using found materials; slapdash and absurd in their craft, they are less subtle than the videos in which the artist deploys them. Soap bars embed slices of Little Trees car air fresheners, Edison bulbs perch atop lumpy lamps, and uneven rolling pins sport knobby handles. A peg board hung with misshapen ceramic hammers hearkens back to a recurring image in Harris-Babou’s videos: a white hammer made from unfired clay, crumbling when put to use. In the world of her videos, these defective tools are the only ones available, rendered in ways that expose and exaggerate their uselessness. They’re second-rate physical manifestations of inequality, and suggest another line from Lorde, paraphrased by Harris in Finishing a Raw Basement : “Like I told them, you can’t dismantle the master’s house with the master’s tools.” (“Yeah, of course,” the artist chimes in, slipping back into the comical role of sidekick on the design show. Her character ignores any tension and underlying metaphor in adding, “I hope we can really turn this [basement] around.”)

Harris-Babou puts forward difficult ideas with dispassionate delivery, and the exhibition is affecting in its ordinary arrangement. Its strength is its guise of familiarity. Serene, like a newly opened Sephora on a languid Sunday morning. Comforting, like the low, prosaic hum of HGTV playing in the background as your partner cooks dinner. Still, Harris-Babou’s main challenge in caricaturing these personalities is merely keeping up with cultural trends and changing approaches. Vulnerability and the appearance of sincere political engagement are the new hallmarks of industry for those in front of the camera. It’s no longer in vogue to be consumed by frivolous decisions. Social media influencers, the kind Harris-Babou targets in her most recent works, like Decision Fatigue , face the same quandary. Instagram captions are paragraphs-long diaries, and selfies are egoless schemes, a way to trick the algorithm into helping champion a cause. Kim Kardashian West is no longer just a beauty guru or style icon—she’s a mental health advocate, a shimmering face of prison reform. The artist has plenty of contradictions to mine as bourgeois taste adjusts accordingly.

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nybooks.com

Hollywood’s Master Builder

Martin Filler contributed to the catalog for the exhibition “On the Edge: Los Angeles Art 1970s–1990s from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection,” on view at the Bakersfield Museum of Art in Bakersfield, California, until January 8, 2022. (October 2021)
BAKERSFIELD, CA
outdoorchannelplus.com

DIY Tools: Real Avid Master Gun Vise

Real Avid has launched the new foundation for Gun DIY. The first real bench vise made exclusively for guns and gun tools. Whether you’re building and customizing, repairing and cleaning or mounting scopes and accessories, this vise improves every part of the GUN DIY experience. Quickly reposition your gun to any orientation without ever removing it from the vise. Insert the Torq-Lok pin for applying heavy force. Use the removable and reversible Gun-Fit jaw sleeves for a specific gun grip or turn the leveling knob for simple scope mounting and leveling. Build. Customize. Repair. Mount. Clean.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Audre Lorde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Furniture#Cooking#Decision Fatigue#Reparation Hardware
TVShowsAce

‘OutDaughtered’: Danielle Busby Comes Clean About A Lie

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby comes clean about a lie. Recently, TV Shows Ace reports that Adam and Danielle Busby were blasted by fans for ditching the girls again. Come to find out, things weren’t what they seemed. Keep reading to find out what Danielle lied about. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Atlanta

Celebrities Hit The Red Carpet At The BET Hip Hop Awards In Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Dozens of celebrities gathered in Atlanta for the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Friday, October 1, 2021. BET will air the award show on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9 p.m. EST. Glitz and glamour hit the red carpet before the show. “I’m excited. I can’t wait to see everybody. It’s lit,” said Ari Fletcher, a social media influencer and Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend. “I feel like it’s amazing. They need something like this, something fresh, something cute. Look at me,” said Digital Cypher Kidd Kenn, flaunting his vibrant blue...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pepsi
hotnewhiphop.com

Hitmaka Thinks A Romance Between Him & Saweetie "Would Be Fire"

The Angie Martinez Show turned into a matchmaking moment after Hitmaka was asked about his dating life. The rapper-turned-producer has had his fair share of relationship moments play out for a global audience, most notably on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood all those years ago. These days, Hitmaka insists he's a changed man, and while chatting with Angie, they got into why he has yet to settle down.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

George Peterson: Bodybuilder reportedly dead at 37

Bodybuilder George Peterson has reportedly died at the age of 37, and just a day before he was due to take part in a competition in Orlando, Florida.His death was reported by bodybuilding websites BarBend and Generation Iron on Thursday, citing an announcement from the event’s organisers Olympia LLC on Instagram.On Wednesday, Olympia LLC said: “It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of George Peterson, a champion on stage and off.” “Our condolences go out to his family and all who respected and admired one of the kindest men we have ever known.”Although no further information...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Dons Crocs & Bathrobe To 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Don't be so quick to blame the stylist, because Nick Cannon definitely dresses himself. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, we don't know. The Wild N' Out star was seen pulling up to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet in a shiny gold armor top, red-and-white-striped boxers, a cozy white bathrobe, Christmas socks, Crocs, and a golden fitted on top of his fiery locks of red hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
96krock.com

Former WWE Wrestler Opening Tattoo Shop In Tampa

Former WWE Wrestler and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista has announced in an Instagram video that he’ll be opening a tattoo shop in Tampa. The new shop will be called DC Society Ink, and while the address hasn’t been revealed quit yet, it does look like University of Tampa is right across the street, so it’s in that vicinity.
WWE
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
Art in America

Art in America

890
Followers
474
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/

Comments / 0

Community Policy