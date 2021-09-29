CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calaveras County, CA

Road Near Calaveras Government Center Closed For Emergency Work

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department has closed Mountain Ranch Road between Government Center Drive and Jeff Tuttle Drive. The county reports that the full closure is due to some emergency tree work that needs to be conducted. A marked detour is set up utilizing Jeff Tuttle Drive and Government Center Drive. It is not immediately clear how long the closure will last, but Public Works reports it will be reopened “as soon as possible.”

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Calaveras County, CA
Traffic
City
San Andreas, CA
City
Mountain Ranch, CA
Local
California Traffic
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Center#Mother Lode News Story#Caltrans#Highway

Comments / 0

Community Policy