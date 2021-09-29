CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray J Goes Ghost On IG, Says He’s ‘Separated & Single’

By Autumn Hawkins
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay J left his fans a very interesting message when he wiped his Instagram clean Tuesday addressing his new relationship status as “separated & single” written in his bio. The bio which has been changed back to only display a link to an app began to turn heads Tuesday as to what’s up with Ray J and Princess Love’s relationship status.

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
TMZ.com

Ray J Files to Divorce Princess Love, Third Time Couple's Filed to End it

Ray J is starting a new battle -- that's actually an old one -- even as he's fighting off a nasty case of pneumonia ... he's filed to divorce Princess Love. Again. Ray's divorce docs -- filed Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court -- mark the third time the couple's now walked down the divorce aisle. Princess fired the first salvo with her divorce filing in May 2020.
Ray J
Princess Love
UPI News

Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love amid health issues

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife, Princess Love, amid his ongoing health issues. The 40-year-old singer and television personality filed for divorce Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported. Ray J filed for divorce amid his hospitalization for pneumonia. The star...
Hollywood Life

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia In Miami After Doctors Feared He Had COVID — Report

A new report states that Ray J was admitted to a hospital in Miami for pneumonia, and he’s been struggling to speak or breathe. Ray J, 40, was hospitalized in Miami, Florida several days ago for pneumonia, according to a TMZ report published on Tuesday, October 6. Ray J and his manager, David Weintraub, both told TMZ via phone call that the singer was admitted to the hospital with breathing issues, and doctors placed him in the COVID wing assuming he had contracted the respiratory illness. “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying,” the “Sexy Can I” singer told the outlet.
Vibe

Ray J Hospitalized For Pneumonia: “I Thought It Was Over”

Ray J is currently being hospitalized in Miami following a battle with pneumonia. In fact, his condition worsened to the point where it was revealed that he thought he was going to die. The “One Wish” crooner told TMZ that doctors immediately assumed it was COVID-19 and placed him in that wing of the hospital. He considered the ordeal “frightening,” and even expressed, “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.” After he was tested five separate times for the potentially deadly virus, all his results came back negative and he was...
nowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: Brandy, Ray J & More!

AKON FACES BACKLASH AFTER SAYING R. KELLY'S 'MISTAKES' CAN BE REDEEMED: In an interview with TMZ, when asked if redemption could be in the R. Kelly's future, Akon said, “I believe that God makes no mistakes. People can debate back and forth all day but if it's happening to him, it's supposed to happen to him, for whatever reason,” He continued, Now, that's something that he has to have within himself to reevaluate his whole life, his way of being, because to get caught up in a situation like that, whatever happens, between him and God. There is always a way to redeem yourself, but you have to first accept the fact that you're wrong.” He went on to say that “people aren't here to hate” and mistakes will be made. He added, “He has the right to redeem himself from those mistakes. Even him. He has the right to try to make right by those he hurt.” Akon also said those people who have allegedly been hurt by Kelly also have the right not to forgive him, but in his opinion, unforgiveness only increases the pain.
Popculture

B2K's Lil Fizz Shares Emotional Apology With Omarion On Stage Over Dating Ex Apryl Jones

It appears that B2K bandmates Omarion and Fizz may have called a truce. The two were embroiled in some type of beef and misunderstanding when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion's two children. All three appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood during its inaugural season and the following. During the first two seasons, Omarion and Jones were in a relationship but split shortly after they stopped appearing together on the show. Jones claimed Omarion abandoned her and their children without warning.
dreddsinfo.com

Ray J Battling Pneumonia In Miami Hospital Alone

Ray J Reportedly Battling Pneumonia In Miami Hospital Alone. Prayers are you for Ray J who just revealed that he‘s been hospitalized for pneumonia. According to Hollywood Unlocked who recently spoke with the reality star and business mogul, he is currently at a hospital in Miami, Florida, and sadly has no one by his side.
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
E! News

The Real's Loni Love Defends Jeannie Mai From Ex-Husband's Alleged Insults

Watch: Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby. Loni Love proved that she's a real one while defending Jeannie Mai from her co-host's ex-husband. Freddy Harteis, who split from The Real co-host in 2017, allegedly remarked that he "upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago," following Jeannie's announcement that she's expecting a baby with husband Jeezy.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj’s Mom Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandson ‘Papa Bear’ As He Celebrates 1st Birthday

Happy birthday, Papa Bear! Nicki Minaj’s mom shared a sweet photo of her grandson (and penned him a touching poem) for his first birthday. They grow up so fast. Nicki Minaj‘s mom Carol penned a sweet tribute to her grandson, affectionately nicknamed “Papa Bear,” for his first birthday. The Maraj matriarch shared a closeup photo of Papa Bear on Instagram on October 1 to wish him a happy birthday with a poem.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rich Dollaz Playfully Flirts With Erica Mena Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

There seems to be a Love & Hip Hop reunion of sorts happening. Rumors have been circulating that the series has brought together a few of its favorite stars for a new season or special, and clips of the crew have begun circulating online. Bobby Lytes, Amina Buddafly, Cyn Santana, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, Erica Mena, and Rich Dollaz are just a handful of familiar reality television faces that have joined in for the get-together, and in a clip, it looks as if Rich was playfully flirting with his ex.
hotnewhiphop.com

Hitmaka Thinks A Romance Between Him & Saweetie "Would Be Fire"

The Angie Martinez Show turned into a matchmaking moment after Hitmaka was asked about his dating life. The rapper-turned-producer has had his fair share of relationship moments play out for a global audience, most notably on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood all those years ago. These days, Hitmaka insists he's a changed man, and while chatting with Angie, they got into why he has yet to settle down.
districtchronicles.com

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena & Safaree are back together

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree are back together again months after their messy split. The two rekindled their romance last night – at a 1970s party, and the pair spent the night together. The reconciliation popped off yesterday when both Safaree and Erica were filming the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow "Aint Trippin" Over Other Rappers Dating His Exes

After teasing Angela Simmons on Twitter, Bow Wow shut down any gossip about his exes moving on. The rapper has been preparing for the launch of the second installment of the Millennium Tour that is all set to hit the road on October 1. Bow is sharing his headline space with collaborator Omarion, and they will grace stages from coast to coast with artists like Ashanti, Soulja Boy, the Yin Yang Twins, and more.
