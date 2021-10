After experiencing the inefficiencies of traditional approaches to CPG analytics, we at CROSSMARK set out to find a smarter way for faster growth. We saw massive potential for a new integrated data platform, and after working with partners IBM, Microsoft, and IRI, CROSSMARK Accelerator was born. This monumental undertaking followed a simple blueprint to enhance efficiency, harness more predictive power and speed to insights, and have the capacity to embrace new data sources as they appear.

