Shuttered federal prison could have new life, bring back Philipsburg area jobs. Here’s why

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearfield County’s decision-makers inked a five-year contract Tuesday to repurpose a former private federal prison as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. The reopening of the former Moshannon Valley Correctional Center could bring back upward of 300 jobs to the region. Moshannon Valley Economic Develop Partnership Executive Director Stan LaFuria hailed it as “terrific news.”

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

