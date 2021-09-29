CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ reboot casting call wants fans of original ’90s show

By Mark Sundstrom, Evan Anstey
PIX11
PIX11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scILt_0cBpmHQq00

NEW YORK — Some lucky former ’90s kids will finally have a shot at taking a daring trip through Olmec’s Temple — and you could be one of them.

The upcoming revival of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” has issued a casting call.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that the ’90s classic kids series would be making a comeback on the CW, but this time oriented toward adults.

The new version of the show premieres on Oct. 10 on the CW.

The treasure-hunting game show pitted teams against one another in physical challenges, as well as those for the brain.

Now, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is looking for competitors that may have been kids back when it originally aired.

“We’re calling for brave seekers and fearless competitors who are at least 21 years of age to cross the Moat, ascend the Steps of Knowledge, race through Olmec’s temple – avoiding the dreaded Temple Guards – and put their knowledge & fortitude to the test in THE adventure of a lifetime! Teams once again retrieve ancient artifacts and return them to their rightful heir in order to win prizes and all of the glory promised by, LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE!

Casting Call for “Legends of the Hidden Temple”

Teams of two will need to be available for a trip to the Los Angeles area in July.

To apply to be on the show, click or tap here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Accidentally Reveals Original Release Date For Blade Reboot

Mahershala Ali was first announced to be headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot in the summer of 2019, but development has hardly been moving at a rapid pace since then. In fact, three years will have passed between the initial reveal and the first day of shooting, which is an eternity for a franchise that’s always propelling itself forward.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Entourage Fans Rejoice! Show’s Creator Says Reboot Is Inevitable

Doug Ellin, the creator of the titular mid-aughts movie industry bro fest Entourage, says a reboot of the show is going to happen one day. Ellin made an appearance on Entourage star Jeremy Piven’s How U Livin J. Piven podcast and discussed some possibilities about the future of the show. He said he gets calls all the time from both actors and news organizations about when its going to return.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Reportedly Planning Daredevil Reboot with Original Netflix Cast

It's no secret that fans have been hoping that Daredevil will be brought back despite its cancellation back in 2018. In fact, there is a whole social media movement behind the hashtag #SaveDaredevil. So is it possible that Marvel Studios has finally listened to fans? A new report suggests that the studio is currently planning a Daredevil reboot that will bring back the original cast.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Watch the Squid Game Cast Discuss the Hit Show, Including the Innocent Origin of That Robot Doll

There's no doubting Squid Game is a full-blown sensation. The distinctive survival drama hit Netflix three weeks ago, and it's already on track to become the streaming platform's most popular show of all time. "I am so thankful that so many folks are watching this through so many media outlets. But I feel it even more at this very moment, it's real," said Park Hae-soo, who portrayed Cho Sang-woo, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. "I feel it in my bones."
TV SERIES
