Agriculture

Future of Ag News

kmaland.com
 9 days ago

Nancy Kissel, a Wisconsin 4-H volunteer with more than 65 years of service has been selected to be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame. Kissel is Wisconsin's first volunteer selected for the honor. Kissel started a 4-H community club, serving as 4-H general leader for 35 years, and...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

kmaland.com

College Volleyball (10/7): Iowa State takes marathon from Tech, Omaha goes to 5-0 in Summit

(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a marathon with Texas Tech, and Omaha moved to 5-0 in the Summit League with another sweep in regional college volleyball action. Iowa State (12-4, 4-1): Iowa State won a five-set marathon with Texas Tech, taking the final set 19-17. Jaden Newsome had 51 assists while Kenzie Mantz had 18 kills, Eleanor Holthaus slammed in 16 winners and Candelaria Herrera added 12 kills and eight blocks. Marija Popovic pitched in 27 digs. St. Albert alum Allie Petry posted nine digs for the Cyclones.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Lab on front lines against animal disease

While there is no such thing as a typical day in the lab, Amy Chriswell says there are many components in place to make sure it runs efficiently. The lab is Iowa State University’s Veterinary & Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL) in Ames, and each day staff members work on samples shipped to them by clients — both small and large livestock producers, as well as veterinarians.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Ag labor needs visa program

MADISON, Wis. – The Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative met to discuss policy during the recent World Dairy Expo. Among the issues discussed were the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021, milk pricing and dairy-farmer sentiment heading into the 2022 congressional mid-term election year. Mykel Wedig, associate director of government affairs...
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

Iowa's Murphy collects NFHCA National Honor

(Iowa City) -- Iowa field hockey player Maddy Murphy earned NFHCA National Offensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday. Murphy accounted for five points in wins over Rutgers and Maryland. This is Murphy's second designation for this award. She also won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Vavrova claims Big Ten Golfer of the Week honor

(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska golfer Michaela Vavrova earned Big Ten Women's Golfer of the Week honors on Wednesday. Vavrova won an individual title at the Stampede at the Creek in Elkhorn, carding a 217 in 54 holes with seven birdies and eight bogeys for her first title. Vavrova shared...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 7th, 2021

(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley is questioning the federal role in providing security at local school board meetings. Board members have reported threats during meetings and outside the school over hotly contested topics like wearing face masks and teaching critical race theory. The Missouri Republican says people making threats should be prosecuted, but he questions how the F-B-I would be involved. Hawley says that’s the job for the local police. FOX-2 Television reports he accuses the U-S Department of Justice of using federal law enforcement to try to intimidate parents.
POLITICS
kmaland.com

Jacobsen says legislature has 'unfinished business' on COVID-19 issues

(Des Moines) -- A southwest Iowa lawmaker is calling on state legislators to take up proposals to secure liberties and freedoms related to the COVID-19 pandemic during upcoming special session work. Lawmakers briefly returned to Des Moines Tuesday for work on Congressional and Legislative redistricting in a special session called...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, October 6th, 2021

(Des Moines, IA) -- Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, talked with reporters following the vote Tuesday to reject the first redistricting proposal. He says one concern is state law has guidelines requiring the population count to vary by less than one percent from district to district, and for the districts to be as geographically compact as possible. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls") of Coralville says this map was squarely in line with the plans that Iowa legislatures have approved in the past. Wahls and other Democrats say they suspect Republicans are aiming to get to the third and final set of maps -- when they'd be able to change district boundaries. Whitver says the first set of maps were rejected two out of the four previous times the Iowa legislature has approved a redistricting plan under the current state law.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Michigan basketball projected to win the Big Ten

(KMAland) -- Michigan was tabbed as the favorite in the Big Ten Media Preseason Poll. The Wolverines received 13 of the 28 first-place votes, edging Purdue by one vote. Illinois, Ohio State and Maryland were predicted to complete the top five. Iowa was projected to finish ninth and Nebraska 11th.
MICHIGAN STATE
kmaland.com

Shen Elks Lodge seeks deer hides for veterans

(Shenandoah) -- Area hunters are asked to contribute to a special program. Shenandoah's Elks Lodge Post #1122 is among the Iowa chapters participating in another deer hide collection effort. Roger McQueen is a Shenandoah Elks Lodge trustee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program, McQueen says the annual program seeks deer hide donations from hunters for items assisting area veterans.
SHENANDOAH, IA

