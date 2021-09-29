Future of Ag News

(Des Moines, IA) -- Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, talked with reporters following the vote Tuesday to reject the first redistricting proposal. He says one concern is state law has guidelines requiring the population count to vary by less than one percent from district to district, and for the districts to be as geographically compact as possible. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls") of Coralville says this map was squarely in line with the plans that Iowa legislatures have approved in the past. Wahls and other Democrats say they suspect Republicans are aiming to get to the third and final set of maps -- when they'd be able to change district boundaries. Whitver says the first set of maps were rejected two out of the four previous times the Iowa legislature has approved a redistricting plan under the current state law.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO