Breaking: Shooting Leads To Crash In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Details are still sketchy but around 9:30 a.m. Trenton Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of Southard at New Willow Streets. A few minutes later Trenton Police, Trenton Fire Department, TEMS, and Capital Health Paramedics were dispatched for a vehicle crash with one overturned and entrapment in the area of Brunswick and Heil Avenues in front of Capital Health Primary Care one block away from the Trauma Center. A victim from the shooting in the area of Southard Street was located in one of the vehicles, extricated and transported to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.