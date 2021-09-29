CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign petition urging fair deal for IATSE film, TV crews

By David Groves
thestand.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAKE A STAND — Please sign this petition today urging the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major film and television production companies, to make a fair deal with IATSE film and TV workers!. After months of negotiating successor contracts to the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement and...

www.thestand.org

The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographers Guild Urges Members to Back IATSE Strike Authorization Vote

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG), Local 600, is alerting members that they will be asked to vote on strike authorization from Oct. 1-3. The Local is urging a “Yes” vote in support of strike authorization regarding the Basic Agreement negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). “We still want to deal. That’s our goal. And the best way to get a deal is to have a strong strike authorization vote. We can avoid a strike if we have that,” said ICG’s national president John Lindley in a released video message to Guild members on Thursday. The International Alliance of...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local film crews will soon vote on a possible strike

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Just weeks after Governor Roy Cooper traveled to Wilmington to tout the state’s film industry, film crews are preparing to vote tomorrow on a possible strike. The vote comes as the International Alliance Of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) claims members have been subjected to unsafe working hours,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia’s film and TV crew unions prepare to strike

Behind every beautifully coiffed and perfectly lit actor gracing your television screen is a set crew of hundreds—sometimes thousands—who make each production a reality. Right now the union that represents more than 150,000 of those technicians, artisans, and craftspeople—the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE—is gearing up for a major vote to authorize a unionwide strike, after contract negotiations fell apart last week between IATSE and the producers union in Los Angeles.
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

Why the Historic Strike Vote of Film & TV Workers Is a Big, Big Deal

By now, if you've been on social media at all and/or are adjacent to any sort of media community, you've probably seen the acronym IATSE floating around, as well as talk of fair wages, long working hours, and the possibility of a strike. The IATSE, which stands for International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees, is a labor union representing over 150,000 tech workers and craftspeople—workers behind the camera, in the costume or prop department, designing and constructing sets, for example—all over the filmed and theatrical entertainment industries of both the US and Canada, and, like many of the rest of us, came back to set with new expectations for their extremely demanding jobs. (Disclosure: Thrillist is unionized with the Writers Guild of America East.) Here's why this fight between on-set workers and studios—especially streaming platforms—is a big, big deal for the TV, film, and theater world.
TV SHOWS
Sandusky Register

Eddie Murphy signs 3-film deal with Amazon

He’ll be laughing all the way to the bank. Eddie Murphy has signed a three-film deal with Amazon Studios, which will also give Amazon first-look rights to any original projects developed by Murphy. The 60-year-old actor first teamed up with the tech giant for “Coming 2 America,” and the partnership...
MOVIES
The Motley Fool

Hollywood Crews Eye Strike That Could Halt TV, Film Productions

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Just when they thought it was safe to go back into production... One of Hollywood's major unions — representing 60,000 camera operators, set...
MOVIES
AdWeek

IATSE Union Votes to Authorize Strike, Putting TV and Film Production on Notice

The surge in streaming viewership has been a boon for producers and for companies that are building out direct-to-consumer streaming platforms. But the behind-the-scenes workers that keep Hollywood production running say they aren’t reaping those benefits—and they are threatening to strike to win better working conditions and better pay.
LABOR ISSUES
Decider

Nationwide TV and Film Strike Authorized By Near-Unanimous IATSE Vote

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have announced that 60,000 of their members, who work in television and film production across the country, have voted to grant President Matthew Loeb the authority to call a strike. The vote, which was nearly unanimous, marks the first time in IATSE’s 128-year history that members have authorized a nationwide strike.
ADVOCACY
CBS LA

IATSE Resumes Talks With Hollywood Studios After Historic Strike Authorization Vote

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The union which represents thousands of Hollywood workers has resumed contract negotiations with film and movie studios following its historic strike authorization vote earlier this week. Variety reported Thursday that the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is back at the bargaining table with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group which represents all major film and television companies. Progress was being made between the two sides, sources told Variety, but a deal was not close. Among the points of concession agreed to by the AMPTP was a 10-hour turnaround time on all productions, Variety...
MOVIES
Deadline

Art Directors Guild “Wholeheartedly” Urges Members To Approve IATSE Strike Authorization

The Art Directors Guild, IATSE Local 800, is “wholeheartedly” urging its members to authorize a strike against film and TV production companies all across the country. The leadership of all three IATSE locals with national jurisdiction – the Art Directors Guild, the International Cinematographers Guild and the Editors Guild – have now gone on record recommending that their members authorize a strike in voting that begins on Friday. Editors Guild Urges Members To “Overwhelmingly” Approve IATSE Strike Authorization A resolution approved by the Art Directors Guild’s board of directors states: Whereas, the IATSE International Bargaining Committee has asked its membership to vote to...
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Crew Members React to IATSE Strike Authorization

After the historic vote to authorize the first IATSE strike ever, members of several below-the-line guilds said they were impressed with the nearly-unanimous response from their fellow craftspeople in the entertainment industry. However, concerns about the possible economic impact are also top-of-mind for the workers who are already at the mercy of ever-fluctuating production schedules.
LABOR ISSUES
TV Fanatic

IATSE Strike Approval Means Your Favorite TV Shows Could be Grounded

The members of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees have voted overwhelmingly to approve strike action. This means the union president has the final say on whether TV shows and movies are able to continue working across the U.S. In an unsurprising move, the vote passed with 98.7 percent...
TV SHOWS
flickeringmyth.com

The Film and TV Reboot Explosion

Tom Jolliffe looks at a current explosion of reboots in film and TV, with many from properties no one remembers anyway…. The idea of a reboot isn’t exactly unfamiliar. Hollywood is on a very well worn trail that is littered with remakes, reboots, sequels, whatever you want to call them. Some might say Hollywood has run dry of original ideas and the preoccupation with dusting off old properties and updating them is hardly surprising. However, there’s a problem. If we take the movies in particular, the majority of 21st century reboots tend to fail. I’ve long since groaned at some of the more pointless and poorly delivered reboots of recent times.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

David Chase Strikes Five-Year First-Look TV & Film Deal With WarnerMedia

Fresh from the release of The Many Saints of Newark, The Sopranos prequel feature, David Chase has signed a five-year, first-look deal with WarnerMedia. The deal covers film and TV and will see Chase develop content for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group. It comes as the movie, which stars Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti and James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, is released today, October 1, in theaters and via HBO Max. In addition to The Many Saints of Newark and The Sopranos, which launched on HBO in 1999 and is widely considered one of the greatest television...
MOVIES

