Sign petition urging fair deal for IATSE film, TV crews

By now, if you've been on social media at all and/or are adjacent to any sort of media community, you've probably seen the acronym IATSE floating around, as well as talk of fair wages, long working hours, and the possibility of a strike. The IATSE, which stands for International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees, is a labor union representing over 150,000 tech workers and craftspeople—workers behind the camera, in the costume or prop department, designing and constructing sets, for example—all over the filmed and theatrical entertainment industries of both the US and Canada, and, like many of the rest of us, came back to set with new expectations for their extremely demanding jobs. (Disclosure: Thrillist is unionized with the Writers Guild of America East.) Here's why this fight between on-set workers and studios—especially streaming platforms—is a big, big deal for the TV, film, and theater world.

