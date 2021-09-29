CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Rock’s Jumanji Gets Its First-Ever Amusement Park Ride

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rock’s Jumanji movie will become an amusement park ride at the Gardaland theme park in Ronchi, Italy. The movie came out in 2018. The following press release was issued:. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Italian theme park Gardaland create the world’s first “Jumanji” ride. The “Jumanji” film franchise has expanded...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Disney World Begins Demolition of Its Most Divisive Theme Park Ride

Another part of Walt Disney World history is facing extinction this week, on the cusp of the resort's 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. Primeval Whirl, one of the more bland thrill rides at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, is being taken down. The ride has been closed for over a year, and Disney applied for a "general construction" permit at the site in August.
TRAVEL
attractionsmagazine.com

World’s first Jumanji-themed ride will open in 2022 at Gardaland

Sony Pictures has announced that Gardaland Park in Italy will be the first theme park in the world to feature a fully-themed Jumanji ride called Jumanji – The Adventure, based on Sony Pictures’ global film franchise. Following the original 1995 Robin Williams film about a mysterious game that transports its...
MOVIES
themeparktourist.com

Jumanji - The Adventure Dark Ride To Open in 2022

Italy's Gardaland theme park has announced that it will be the first theme park in the world to feature an attraction based on the Jumanji film franchise. Jumanji - the Adventure will transport guests to the world of Jumanji, where an exhilarating adventure awaits them: a journey full of pitfalls, surprises, and dangers through the wild jungle.
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

The Upcoming Jumanji Theme Park Ride Looks Like It Found The Perfect Inspiration

When it comes to Disney, there is an inherent link between the company's movie studio productions and its theme parks. It's a virtual guarantee that if a movie is successful, it will eventually appear in the theme parks in some capacity. While Disney almost invented the theme park concept, other movie studios have certainly seen the potential in making their movies come to life in a new way through rides and other attractions. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is probably the most successful non-Disney IP inside theme parks, but many others have appeared in parks all over the world. Now Jumanji has become the latest film franchise to become its own theme park ride.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#The Rock#Theme Park#Italian#Gardaland Resort
thenerdstash.com

World’s First ‘Jumanji’ Ride Will Take Riders On a Thrilling Experience

Entertainment Weekly has shared new information that the world’s first Jumanji attraction, Jumanji-The Adventure, will be coming to Italy’s Gardaland amusement park in 2022. Based on the films from Sony Pictures, the Jumanji theme park ride will “transport guests into the world of the movies, where an indoor journey full of pitfalls, surprises, and dangers through the wild jungle awaits.”
MOVIES
SlashGear

Netflix’s The Sandman adaptation gets its first trailer

As part of its recent TUDUM event, Netflix revealed the first trailer for its The Sandman adaptation, as well as a couple of posters for the upcoming series. Among other things, fans of the hit comic book series get their first look at Tom Sturridge playing the role of Dream, the series’ main character.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Megan Fox's New Horror Movie Scares up Major Views on Netflix

Netflix's streaming library is packed full of spooky titles as the streamer marks Halloween season, but it is one Megan Fox-starring horror film that is scaring up some massive views on the platform. After making a limited theatrical run in July 2021, Till Death made its way to Netflix on Oct. 1, and it has been enjoying a spot on the streamer's charts ever since.
MOVIES
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'Squid Game,' Explained

The new Netflix hit Squid Game sets up a compelling mystery. The Korean drama follows a deadly Game, where players compete through several rounds of children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $38 million). Eliminated players are summarily executed, in a brutal show that takes place in complete secret in present-day Korea. As we watch the players, including gambler Ki-hun, disgraced banker Sang-woo, and North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, we also gradually see the machinations behind the Game, which turns bloody violence into entertainment.
TV SERIES
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Continue to Be Upset that Netflix Hit Drama Squid Game is Too Similar to Popular Japanese Manga As the God’s Will

It’s a fascinating case study on the domestic South Korea response to hit Netflix survivor game drama Squid Game. After a weekend dominating the streaming platform in multiple regions and getting as high as #1 in the worldwide rankings, one would think K-netizens would be proud. Instead the commentariat has remained focused on and frustrated by the same concept and worse multiple game similarities to hit Japanese manga As the God’s Will, which was adapted into a J-movie in 2014 directed by Takashi Miike starring Fukushi Sota. It sounds like more of the audience watched the J-movie than the entirety of the manga series, which I read and enjoyed, but it’s two arcs and the J-movie only adapted the first (shorter) arc with the students who went to school that day and were forced into games, versus the second arc about the delinquent or sick students who missed school that day. The Squid Game screenwriter claimed to have written his script in 2009 but could not get the series made due to how bloody and violent it was until now. I think the biggest problem is the first game – the classic children’s game called Red Light, Green Light in the US with different names, in Japan it’s called Daruma-san ga koronda and in Korea Mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida. Since As the God’s Will came out first, the screenwriter of Squid Game should have changed his first game to a different one or made it later in the series. Starting off with the exact same game and execution is probably what makes the similarities all the more noticeable. I am wondering why K-netz is upset since they usually want to stick it to Japan, so probably they don’t like a South Korean show being accused of copying something and it’s so close it’s hard to defend.
COMICS
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

The Toy Insider Reveals The Hottest Toys For 2021!

The holiday season is right around the corner! The Toy Insider has just unveiled its expert picks for the best toys, games, and gifts in its 16th annual Holiday Gift Guide. The toys are broken down into three categories: the Hot 20 (most wished-for items of the year), the STEM 10 (science, technology, engineering, and math toys that make learning fun) and the 12 Under $20.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy