The air was cold and crisp, and there wasn’t a soul to be seen on campus. It was winter break, and the large majority of students were at home celebrating the holidays. It was calm and quiet as Cinque Sweeting was walking around campus on a visit with the Slippery Rock football staff. He had just recently decided to transfer from Seton Hill University and the chill here is something that’s taken a while for him to get used to.

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO