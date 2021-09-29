City of Madison asking for public input on John Nolen Drive Reconstruction project
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is looking for public input on the future of John Nolen Drive and a pair of area parks. Residents can now share their feedback on the future of the major thoroughfare via an online survey, which is available in both English and Spanish. The John Nolen Reconstruction project will address changes to the highly-traveled road between Olin Avenue and North Shore Drive.www.wglr.com
