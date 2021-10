Bodycam footage shows how Wayne Couzens lied to detectives about a gang pressuring him to kidnap Sarah Everard, days after he abducted, raped and killed her.The Metropolitan Police officer was in court for a two-day sentencing hearing after he plead guilty to of murdering the 33-year-old earlier this year.The video played at the Old Bailey was recorded when officers raided his home in Deal, Kent, on 9 March, and questioned him in his living room.It shows how Couzens, handcuffed and sitting on his sofa, claimed to the detectives – when they showed him a picture of her – that...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO