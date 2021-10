The Tennessee Titans' always-heavy reliance on Derrick Henry might be even heavier on Sunday, as the availability of the team's top two wide receivers is in question. Trade acquisition Julio Jones is being treated for a hamstring injury, and his status for this week's game against the New York Jets is uncertain, while A.J. Brown is also ailing with a hamstring injury that could cost him at least one game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Neither practiced Wednesday. Brown had been targeted just twice, without a catch, when he exited the Titans' Week 3 win over the Colts in the first quarter.

