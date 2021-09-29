Purdue, U.S. Space Force announce agreement to share resources, invest in scholarships
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University, known as "the cradle of astronauts," will now be a nurturing ground for the U.S. Space Force — the newest military branch. Purdue President Mitch Daniels Wednesday joined Gen. David “DT” Thompson, vice chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, to announce a new agreement that would extend the university's legacy in space.www.spencereveningworld.com
