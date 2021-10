The shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) are up 12.3% to trade at $27.54 at last check. Today's positive price action comes after the luxury electric vehicle maker started production on its Lucid Air cars at its Arizona factory. The top-end cars will be available in late October, followed by cheaper models. According to CEO Peter Rawlinson, Lucid is on track to meet its production targets for 2022 and 2023. Plus, the company stated that its cars have a greater driving range than rival Tesla (TSLA).

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO