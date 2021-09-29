WATCH: USC running backs coach Mike Jinks talks about USC's ground game

USC (2-2, 1-2 Pac-12) heads to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) in a game “featuring” two teams really struggling to start the year. Colorado is in Year Two of the Karl Dorrell Era and the bloom is off last season’s rose at least to start the season. The Trojans have moved on from the Clay Helton Era but the sailing got choppy under interim head coach Donte Williams last Saturday night against Oregon State. Road games in conference are always challenging propositions, and the truth is that pretty much any kind of a win will do the job for the Trojans as they try to stay tethered to faint hopes in the Pac-12 South by beating their first division opponent of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO