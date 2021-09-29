'The Voice' Star Blake Shelton Posts Cryptic Instagram After On-Air Fight With Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has proved throughout her time as a mother that she will do anything for her children despite the hardship she has been through. After marrying ex-husband Brandon Blackstock back in 2013, Kelly became a stepmom to his two children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth, and the pair went on to have two children of their own. In June 2020, Clarkson filed for her divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Clarkson gained primary physical custody of her both kids after a lengthy battle with lawyers.

