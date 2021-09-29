CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

American Speed Festival races through Pontiac for three days of high octane fun

By Jerilyn Jordan
MetroTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you like to live life in the fast lane? Are your speeding tickets piling up like a single CVS receipt? Does the Fast & Furious franchise get you hot, bothered, and questioning whether or not Vin Diesel is sexy or, like, totally busted? If you answered yes to any of those questions, there’s an event for you, you speed freak.

Field of more than 100 race cars makes American Speed Festival a success

The celebration of speed past, present and future at M1 Concourse’s inaugural American Speed Festival was a resounding success for competitors and fans this weekend. More than 100 race cars representing seven classes and 120 years of racing were on site for the three-day event (Oct. 1-3). Highlighting the weekend were the appearance of four historic Chaparral race cars designed and built by Motorsports Hall of Famer Jim Hall, whose revolutionary designs changed the sport of auto racing forever.
MOTORSPORTS
American Speed Festival at M1 Concourse Will Return in 2022

More than 100 classic race cars representing seven classes and 120 years of racing were on display and on the track last week at M1 Concourse in Pontiac for the inaugural American Speed Festival. Among the vintage racers participating were four historic Chaparral race cars designed and built by Motorsports...
The Inaugural American Speed Festival Gets Off to a Smart Start

What if organizers put on a top-shelf car event, exhibiting some of the most significant race cars ever, had two days of sparse crowds and the final day getting effectively rained out, and came away with a feeling of great success? Well, that’s exactly what happened at the inaugural American Speed Festival at the M1 Concourse facility in Pontiac, Michigan just north of Detroit, just held Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2021. The ASF is an attempt by M1 Concourse, a garage condo and performance track “country club for car enthusiasts”, to craft an American flavored take on England’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. The festival is scheduled to be an annual event, and for the first iteration of the show organizers brought in scores of some of the most historically significant race cars in American racing history to do demonstration runs on the track at speed, if not in anger.
