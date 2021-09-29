Between Pop-Stardom and Parenthood, Katy Perry Still Finds Time to Empower Others

In an interview with Variety for their Power of Women issue, the 36-year-old songstress addressed the fact that despite being nominated 13 times and having countless singles topping the charts, she has yet to win a Grammy. Crazy, right?! It’s especially shocking when you not only think about Perry’s discovery over the last decade but know that she has sold over 48 million albums while her songs have also earned 50 billion streams. You’d think someone with those kinds of stats would have earned at least one of music’s most coveted awards — but that hasn’t happened for the Firework hitmaker.

