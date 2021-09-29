FFA students participate in leadership conference
The FFA (Future Farmers of America) students from Quincy High School enjoyed participating in the FFA Greenhand Leadership Conference in Palo Cedro on Sept. 28. They learned about FFA, SAEs (Supervised Agricultural Experiences), and Leadership. The group is looking forward to a great year. From left: Gwenny Betts, Morganne Olhiser, Hana Hostetter, Julianna McMorrow, teacher Ms. Wrenn, and Stella White. Photo submitted.
