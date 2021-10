Yep, it’s time to wake up for September has nearly reached an end. But on the plus side, it does at least mean that us Xbox gamers will soon be treated to some new freebies and rewards through the Xbox Games With Gold scheme for October 2021. The free games being gifted our way this time out are pretty sweet too with the brilliant beats of Aaero leading things out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO