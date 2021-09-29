French drug company Sanofi drops plan for mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine

Drug maker Johnson & Johnson asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday to authorize booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18. "Our clinical program has found that a booster of our Covid-19 vaccine increases levels of protection for those who have received our single-shot vaccine to 94 percent," said Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J. J&J said that when a booster was given six months after the first shot, "antibody levels increased nine-fold one week after the booster and continued to climb to 12-fold higher four weeks after the booster," irrespective of age. "We look forward to our discussions with the FDA and other health authorities to support their decisions regarding boosters," Mammen said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO