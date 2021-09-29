CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

French drug company Sanofi drops plan for mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine

By Shen Wu Tan
Washington Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench drug company Sanofi said on Tuesday it is going to ditch its plans for creating its own mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine due to the existing supply of these shots. “Taking into account public health needs and given sufficient mRNA COVID-19 vaccines supply can be expected going forward, Sanofi has decided not to pursue the development of its COVID-19 mRNA candidate into a Phase 3 clinical study,” the company said in a statement.

Related
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. J...
INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.9% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The dose is authorized to be given after a minimum of 28 days of the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals of 12 years or older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mrna#Glaxosmithkline#French#Reuters
ktwb.com

Moderna plans mRNA vaccine factory in Africa

LONDON (Reuters) -Moderna plans to invest about $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its COVID-19 shot, as pressure grows on the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture drugs on the continent. Moderna’s proposed site will also include...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pfizer enlists entire town in Brazil to study ongoing efficacy of its Covid vaccine

An entire town in Brazil will be inoculated by pharmaceutical company Pfizer to study the transmission of the coronavirus in a vaccinated population.The study will be carried out among those above the age of 12 in the town of Toledo, west of the country’s Parana state, according to the company.“The initiative is the first and only of its kind to be undertaken in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company in a developing country,” Pfizer said on Wednesday.The observational study will help researchers find out the “real-life scenario” of the transmission of the coronavirus once an entire population is vaccinated.It will aim...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Sanofi says good results from flu vaccine with mRNA booster study

PARIS (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi said on Wednesday that it had found positive results from the first study into a high-dose influenza vaccine with a COVID-19 mRNA booster. Sanofi said the interim results from the study of Sanofi’s Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine with Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA investigational booster...
INDUSTRY
Comments / 0

