French drug company Sanofi drops plan for mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine
French drug company Sanofi said on Tuesday it is going to ditch its plans for creating its own mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine due to the existing supply of these shots. "Taking into account public health needs and given sufficient mRNA COVID-19 vaccines supply can be expected going forward, Sanofi has decided not to pursue the development of its COVID-19 mRNA candidate into a Phase 3 clinical study," the company said in a statement.
