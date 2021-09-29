CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eldridge, IA

Ex-Iowa police officer arrested on suspicion of sex abuse

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cBpgqWp00

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A former eastern Iowa police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while he was on duty.

Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, was arrested Tuesday night by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Quad-City Times reported. His arrest came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer in the wake of the investigation that began last week.

Authorities say the assault happened May 1 while Denoyer was on duty. Police have charged him with third-degree sexual abuse.

He was booked Tuesday night into the Scott County Jail to be held in lieu of a $10,000 cash-only bond. Denoyer’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14 in Scott County court.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Alabama town’s ex-police chief accused of domestic violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The former police chief for a town in south-central Alabama faces multiple charges of domestic violence. In a news release Thursday, Attorney General Steve Marshall said former Lockhart Police Chief Franklin Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, surrendered a day earlier at the Covington County Sheriff’s Office. Marshall’s office did not say whether Jackson has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas man arrested in death of 67-year-old mother

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the killing of his 67-year-old mother whose body was found on the floor of her Wichita area trailer home, authorities say. Kyle Romey, 42, was booked into jail Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Denyce Briet. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond, The Wichita Eagle reports.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Scott County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Eldridge, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Eldridge, IA
Scott County, IA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Man accused of unleashing bedbugs in city hall faces trial

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A man who allegedly unleashed a cup full of bedbugs in Augusta City Center in 2017 because the city wasn’t addressing his concerns about his bedbug-infested apartment is scheduled to start trial this month. Charles Manning, 78, was charged with assault and obstructing government administration when...
AUGUSTA, ME
The Associated Press

Police solve 50-year-old Iowa cold case killing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they have solved the 50-year-old killing of an Iowa teen but not before the suspect died of old age. Relatives of Maureen Brubaker Farley, whose body was found by two teenage boys in 1971 in a wooded ravine in what is now Tait Cummins Park, long suspected that George Smith was the killer, The Gazette reports.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex Abuse#Officer Arrested#Ap#The Quad City Times
The Associated Press

Family pleads for tips in unsolved Mississippi coast slaying

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to an arrest in the New Year’s Eve killing of a Mississippi man. Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod joined Lori Massey, head of Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers, state troopers and sheriff’s deputies at a news conference Thursday to announce the reward in the slaying of Cameron Perryman, 33.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Officials say 2 people killed in head-on crash near Wisner

WISNER, Neb. (AP) — Two people have died in a fiery head-on crash on U.S. Highway 275 east of Wisner in northeastern Nebraska, sheriff’s officials said. The crash happened Wednesday night when a minivan driven by Lance Arthaloney, 56, of Lincoln, collided head-on with a car driven by a 51-year-old West Point man, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
WISNER, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Associated Press

ACLU: Feds need to investigate police in Detroit suburb

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union asked the federal government Thursday to investigate the use of force by a suburban Detroit police department, especially incidents involving Black people. Officers in Taylor have injured people and created an “atmosphere of fear and intimidation” among residents and visitors, the...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

New search announced for long-missing Oklahoma girls bodies

PICHER, Okla. (AP) — A new search for the bodies of two northeast Oklahoma girls missing since 1999 will start Friday, according to authorities. Investigators will search a cellar on vacant land in the former town of Picher where a suspect in the disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible lived at the time, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Craig County District Attorney’s Office.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

TBI: Man dies in Tennessee after being shot by officers

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police in Tennessee after ignoring commands to drop his shotgun, police said. The shooting happened in Cleveland shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday when officers were called because of a home disturbance, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

602K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy