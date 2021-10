I have to acknowledge that my event at this year’s New Yorker Festival—Jane Goodall Talks with Andy Borowitz—sounds suspiciously like one of my satirical Borowitz Report headlines. But such a conversation really did take place. Several months ago, the director of The New Yorker Festival, Katherine Stirling, asked me whom I’d like to interview at this year’s event, which runs through Sunday and features a variety of panel discussions, musical performances, and more. I said that, because science has been under attack recently, it would be wonderful to talk to a scientist. The name she came back with was Jane Goodall. It was like saying that I wanted to interview a basketball player and getting to talk to LeBron James.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO