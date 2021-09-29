The Specials – ‘Protest Songs 1924-2012’ review: thoughtful and considered dissent

On January 21, 2017, I was walking in a line of people that stretched about a mile around the central plaza in Las Cruces, New Mexico. This Women’s March was one of a number of such events around the country in support of women’s rights and equality. As we marched, chanted and chatted two thoughts came to mind. First, didn’t we do this 50 years ago and weren’t these issues supposedly settled? And second, there’s something missing, and what was missing was the music. When we did this kind of thing in the sixties there was always music that inspired, supported and spoke to the issues at hand. During what the historian Christopher B. Strain called the Long Sixties, encompassing the years from 1955 to 1973, protest music provided a soundtrack for much of the political and social upheaval taking place.

