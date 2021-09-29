CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford officials: 80% of full-time city employees report COVID-19 vaccines, about 240 opt for weekly tests

By Verónica Del Valle
Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Three weeks after Mayor David Martin’s vaccine mandate for municipal employees went into effect, Stamford Government Center officials said 80 percent of its full-time employees report full immunization against COVID-19. Of the approximately 1,202 people employed full-time by the municipal government, about 240 will instead undergo weekly coronavirus testing, according to Director of Human Resources Al Cava, for “either not being vaccinated or not yet reporting their vaccine status.”

