CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts man charged with harassing interracial couple

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cBpgGC100

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man posted racial epithets, crude language and threats of physical harm in response to an interracial couple who had announced their engagement on Facebook, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 45, of Boston and Dedham, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday. An email seeking comment was left with his federal public defender.

“Today’s arrest cannot mitigate the fear that Stephen DeBerardinis caused, and the sense of security this couple lost, but it does bring him to justice for allegedly sending a series of rage-filled messages threatening horrific acts of violence,” Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston office, said in a statement. “Acts of intimidation and threats of violence perpetrated against people because of their race, ethnicity, color, or creed are reprehensible.”

The couple, a 37-year-old Black man and a 34-year-old white woman whose names were not disclosed in court documents, announced their engagement with accompanying photographs on Facebook in late December, prosecutors said.

DeBerardinis did not know the couple, but because he was friends with their friends, could see their posts.

He reacted to the engagement announcement on Jan. 6 with epithets and profanities, prosecutors said.

When the couple told him they were reporting him to law enforcement, authorities allege he sent them a picture of brass knuckles with the phrase “snitches get stitches.”

He also sent them a message urging the couple to “Read up more on me” and his “crew” and threatened them with physical harm, prosecutors said.

The couple contacted local police, who in turn contacted federal authorities.

“My office aggressively prosecutes people who threaten racially-motivated violence because such threats are illegal, despicable and an affront to American values,” said acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel R. Mendell. “We take a hard line on threats and intimidation, and these charges make clear that such conduct will be prosecuted federally.”

The exact charges DeBerardinis faces are transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure a person; tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats, and corrupt persuasion; and tampering with a witness and victim by harassment, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum of 28 years in prison.

Comments / 26

Unknown user
8d ago

If someone of your race is in a relationship with someone of another race, it's none of your business.

Reply
11
Cheryl McLaughlin
8d ago

This is the same type of person that throws a fit if his favorite pro athlete has a bad game and he runs off at the mouth.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

ACLU: Feds need to investigate police in Detroit suburb

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union asked the federal government Thursday to investigate the use of force by a suburban Detroit police department, especially incidents involving Black people. Officers in Taylor have injured people and created an “atmosphere of fear and intimidation” among residents and visitors, the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Dedham, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
The Associated Press

Man accused of unleashing bedbugs in city hall faces trial

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A man who allegedly unleashed a cup full of bedbugs in Augusta City Center in 2017 because the city wasn’t addressing his concerns about his bedbug-infested apartment is scheduled to start trial this month. Charles Manning, 78, was charged with assault and obstructing government administration when...
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Race#Prison#Ap#American
The Associated Press

Alabama town’s ex-police chief accused of domestic violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The former police chief for a town in south-central Alabama faces multiple charges of domestic violence. In a news release Thursday, Attorney General Steve Marshall said former Lockhart Police Chief Franklin Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, surrendered a day earlier at the Covington County Sheriff’s Office. Marshall’s office did not say whether Jackson has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Police solve 50-year-old Iowa cold case killing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they have solved the 50-year-old killing of an Iowa teen but not before the suspect died of old age. Relatives of Maureen Brubaker Farley, whose body was found by two teenage boys in 1971 in a wooded ravine in what is now Tait Cummins Park, long suspected that George Smith was the killer, The Gazette reports.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

Kansas man arrested in death of 67-year-old mother

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the killing of his 67-year-old mother whose body was found on the floor of her Wichita area trailer home, authorities say. Kyle Romey, 42, was booked into jail Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Denyce Briet. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond, The Wichita Eagle reports.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

TBI: Man dies in Tennessee after being shot by officers

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police in Tennessee after ignoring commands to drop his shotgun, police said. The shooting happened in Cleveland shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday when officers were called because of a home disturbance, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

New search announced for long-missing Oklahoma girls bodies

PICHER, Okla. (AP) — A new search for the bodies of two northeast Oklahoma girls missing since 1999 will start Friday, according to authorities. Investigators will search a cellar on vacant land in the former town of Picher where a suspect in the disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible lived at the time, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Craig County District Attorney’s Office.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

602K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy