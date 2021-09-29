CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas defends law that has halted most abortions in the state

By Ann E. Marimow
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas officials on Wednesday defended the state's strict abortion law that bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and urged a federal judge to allow the measure to stand. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the court should dismiss the Biden administration's lawsuit seeking to block...

www.chron.com

AFP

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that bans most abortions in Texas as part of a conservative drive to deny access to the procedure. The statute, which went into force on September 1, prohibits abortions as soon as a  heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of incest or rape. US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin granted the request from President Joe Biden's administration to block enforcement of the law pending further litigation, on grounds it violates the US constitution. Texas can appeal. In his 113-page ruling, Pitman said Texas officials had created an "unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right."
Joanna Henderson

Texas Judge Halts Enforcement of a Near-Total Abortion Law

Judge Robert L. Pitman, who is a Federal District Court judge in Austin, delivered a 113-page ruling and blocked the near-end 6-week Texas aborting law, Reuters reports. Pitman decided to side with the Biden administration and Justice Department, who sued the state of Texas in September for the new near-total abortion ban many people consider to be unconstitutional. Supreme Court refused to block this law last month. The highly controversial abortion law came into effect on September 1, 2021, when the Supreme Court justices voted 5-4 to let it come into effect.
WOKV

Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Abortions quickly resumed in some Texas clinics on Thursday after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy. It was...
ohmymag.co.uk

Texas abortion ban: US judge puts temporary halt on 'unlawful' law

In the first blow to legislation considered extreme even by conservative standards, a US federal judge has temporarily stopped a Texas bill that severely restricts access to abortions in the state. On Wednesday, US District Judge Robert Pitman ordered Texas to stop enforcing the law, which prohibits abortion after six...
KXAN

Gov. Abbott: ‘Texas and other states are taking action to do the federal government’s job’

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Mission, Texas to discuss the latest efforts and numbers at the U.S. – Mexico Border. Abbott was joined by 10 governors and law enforcement officials, which included: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Obama Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Heartbeat AbortionLaw

AUSTIN – A liberal federal judge appointed by former President Obama legislating from the bench has temporarily blocked Texas new heartbeat abortion bill Wednesday as part of a lawsuit the Biden administration launched against the state over its new law that bars abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. According to The Texas Tribune, it’s unclear how U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman’s order may affect access to abortions in the state — or if it will at all. The state of Texas quickly filed a notice of appeal and will almost definitely seek an emergency stay of Pitman's order in the…
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
theberkshireedge.com

To our south, hundreds rally to defend abortion rights and attack Texas law

SALISBURY, Conn. — Amid chants of “Our bodies, our choice,” about 250 activists, including some from Berkshire County, descended on the town green in front of the White Hart Inn to demonstrate their steadfast support for reproductive rights. The event was one of more than 600 Women’s Marches held nationwide...
WOKV

Justice department urges judge to halt Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge is deciding whether to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September and sent women racing hundreds of miles to get care outside the state. The Biden administration on Friday urged U.S. District...
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
