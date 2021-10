All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 24-day, four-weekend extravaganza that is the State Fair of Texas is back. The great thing about the fair is its predictable greatness, from the butter sculptures to the pig races to the oodles of fried food. You can try all the new concoctions, check out the midway, enjoy free concerts every day, or take a trip to the top of the Top 'o Texas Tower. The beauty is that there's never a shortage of things to do, so what are you waiting for?

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO