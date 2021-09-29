Marisa M.M. Smith of Manteo, September 26

Marisa M.M. Smith passed away peacefully in Nags Head, NC September 26, 2021 at the age of 92. Born June 8,1929 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Delos H. Smith and the late Iris B. Smith. The family was committed to establishing Marisa’s early educational foundation and sent her to the Potomac School in Washington, DC and later to Miss Graham’s School in Norfolk, VA. After finishing her studies at St. Agnes School in Alexandria, VA, Marisa graduated from Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, PA.