Teresa Cristina Graham of Grandy, September 22
After seven long weeks, Teresa Cristina Graham of Grandy, NC, lost her battle to COVID-19. She was 59 years old. Born in Piura, Peru on December 15, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Elia Brudulbudura Guerrero Ojeda and Mario Parcemon Ruesta Arambulo. Teresa was an exceptional woman, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Everyone who came in contact with her was greeted with a brilliant ray of light. She touched people’s hearts and changed lives.www.outerbanksvoice.com
