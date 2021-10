Since the start of the pandemic, three stimulus checks have been sent to millions of people in the US to help cover basic expenses and bills. With the rise in delta variant cases and the end of enhanced unemployment benefits, families continue to face numerous hardships. There's a petition calling for $2,000 recurring checks to all Americans, which has collected more than 2.9 million signatures. Yet Congress has no plans to approve a fourth federal stimulus check at this time.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO