CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Series X/S games with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

By Adam Vjestica
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can now experience Dolby Vision gaming and Dolby Atmos on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but which games support both of these technologies?. Dolby Atmos support has been around for a while and first debuted on Xbox One back in 2017. The spatial audio tech requires a license to use on headphones, but it’s free to use on soundbars and speakers. Some headphones do come with a free license, though, like the Xbox Wireless Headset.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

9 best 4K TVs for a needle-sharp viewing experience

The ultra high definition standard, also known as 4K, is increasingly common. Having taken over from HD it’s the most likely resolution for all but the smallest TVs, where you simply wouldn’t be able to get the benefit from so many pixels. On larger TVs, though, the difference is unmissable, offering staggering levels of detail and needle-sharp images.Much of what’s broadcast indeed comes in regular HD resolution, but clever little gadgets called upscalers built into 4K TVs improve the image. As a result, broadcasters are taking advantage of 4K, producing everything from sport, movies you can stream from sites like...
ELECTRONICS
gamepolar.com

Dolby Imaginative and prescient Gaming is Now Out there on Xbox Collection X/S

Beginning right now, Dolby Imaginative and prescient-enabled TVs will have the ability to have full-spectrum visuals with the rollout of Dolby Imaginative and prescient gaming on Xbox Collection X|S. That is the most recent in Microsoft’s and Dolby’s partnership which is able to prolong Dolby assist past the beforehand carried out Dolby Atmos. In line with the latest blog post by Xbox Senior Progam Supervisor Katie Slattery:
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Vizio M512a-H6 review: The best Dolby Atmos soundbar for the money

Dolby Atmos surround audio may have been with us for some time, but it wasn't until streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus got on board that manufacturers finally took the format seriously. There are a lot of Atmos soundbars on the market now, many of which are quite affordable, but just because they support the standard doesn't mean they can play it to full advantage. Take the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for example -- it can now decode Dolby's format, but it can only emulate height effects using digital processing.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Dolby Atmos#Dolby Vision#The Lg Cx#Hdr
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox Series X|S has Dolby Vision for gaming support from today

Dolby Vision for gaming is now available on Series X and S consoles. Starting today, users with compatible Dolby Vision-enabled TVs will be able to enable optimised visuals for around ten titles, with more than 100 coming soon including Halo Infinite, Microsoft said on Tuesday. In addition to this curated...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Xbox Series X/S Optimized Games on Game Pass

If you’ve just purchased an Xbox Series X/S, you might be wondering what optimized games are available for it. Well, if you have Xbox Game Pass, we have good news: there’s a wealth of games readily available. Just how ‘optimized’ a game is for Xbox Series X/S depends on the...
VIDEO GAMES
magneticmag.com

LANDR Launches AI Mastering In Dolby Atmos

LANDR, the AI mastering service, has announced that it is launching a new upmastering service, where stereo audio is remastered into Atmos, for labels and artists. This is being spearheaded by Daniel Rowland, producer/engineer of Oscar-winning, Grammy-nominated projects and LANDR’s Head of Strategy, and Matt Guiler who has mixed trailers in Atmos for films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom, Jumanji and more.
COMPUTERS
Gamespot

How To Clear Game Cache on Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One

The Xbox series of consoles happen to have a few features similar to that of computers, including a cache that the hardware can dig into when it needs quick access to storage. If the cache ever gets full, it can mean reduced efficiency, performance, and speed on a console, slowing down operations to a noticeable degree. The good news is that you can clear your cache, with several methods available for doing so.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
pro-tools-expert.com

Mixing & Delivering TV And Film Scores in Dolby Atmos

It can make sense to upgrade your studio to Dolby Atmos, especially if you are a sound designer or a recording mixer and you work on content commissioned by Netflix. But what about if you are a score mixer? Phil McGowan has just been through that process and in this article, he shares his experiences and his workflow for mixing and delivering scores in Dolby Atmos.
ENTERTAINMENT
gadgetsin.com

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV with Dolby Vision

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K smart TV has been available for preorder, which gives you an all-in-one way to enjoy your favorite movies, TV series, games and music. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is available in 5 sizes: 43, 50, 55,...
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Win 1 Of 5 AvidPlay Dolby Atmos Unlimited Plans For One Year

This month we are giving away 5 AvidPlay Dolby Atmos Unlimited DIY Music Distribution Plans. If you would like the opportunity to get your music out there to over 150 outlets as well as through Amazon Music HD, TIDAL HiFi and Apple Music in Dolby Atmos then this competition is for you.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar review

The Beam Gen 2 delivers with a mature and polished sound and effective virtual Atmos performance. You only need to look at the long list of failed sophomore albums that came after blistering debuts to know that following up a successful sound with something more mature and complicated is a tricky business. But this is the task that Sonos’ latest soundbar, the Beam Gen 2, has undertaken as it seeks to replace the popular original and ups the ante by offering immersive Dolby Atmos support from the same small package.
TECHNOLOGY
reviewed.com

The blue-ribbon Sonos Beam adds a touch of Dolby Atmos to the party

The original Sonos Beam has been one of our favorite soundbars since its 2018 launch, but it’s also been due for an upgrade. Enter the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) (available at Best Buy for $449.99), which takes everything we loved about the original—excellent sound, compact design, and Sonos’ finely tuned software—and adds virtual Dolby Atmos, the current gold standard for home surround sound. While the upgrade isn't as convincing as Sonos' pricier Arc, the latest Beam is a definite win for anyone seeking compact cinematic might.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Loewe's new OLED 4K TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar are a return to form from a TV legend

Great news for luxury TV fans, as Loewe returns to the worldwide market, bringing its new bild i OLED TV and klang bar 5 Dolby Atmos soundbar to the UK. The bild i will be available in 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, though remains stubbornly uncapitalised no matter how large you go. Loewe (pronounced 'Lurv-uh') promises that it has a "first-class" OLED panel – we've asked whether that will be an 'OLED evo' panel as seen on the LG G1, Sony A90J and Philips OLED+936, and will update when we hear back.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker adopts Dolby Atmos

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has announced its first wireless neckband speaker that supports Dolby Atmos. The Sony SRS-NS7 looks like a travel pillow but is a personal speaker solution you wear around your shoulders. It gives a more cinematic experience than headphones, say, but without needing a full home cinema speaker setup.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy