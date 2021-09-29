CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treadmill vs running outside

By Chloe Page
 8 days ago
While running is a great form of exercise, there’s often a debate surrounding running on the treadmill vs running outside. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, research from Nielsen has shown that running has become an increasingly popular way to stay fit and take care of yourself. Regardless of how you run, there are plenty of health benefits to gain from incorporating it into your routine. Using a treadmill has the benefit of being accessible and convenient, but you may need a gym membership if buying one yourself isn’t an option.

