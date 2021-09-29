CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Rhett Rodriguez, son of former West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez, is home recuperating after suffering collapsed lung in football game

wvgazettemail.com
 8 days ago

MONROE, La. (WV News) — Former West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez' son is home recuperating after a lung injury suffered in his college football game on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez was in intensive care following the injury that occurred during Saturday's game against Troy. Rhett Rodriguez suffered...

www.wvgazettemail.com

