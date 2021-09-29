CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Meet Leland Baker

By Sascha Martin
providenceonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve studied and played music in New Orleans and New York City. How does Providence stack up?. What I found in Providence to be really cool is that there are many circles of artists all in close proximity to each other, meaning you can always find a creative outlet here. I have been able to partake, one way or another, in many different artist forums, whether through FirstWorks, PVDLive, RISCA, Brown Arts Initiative, Rhode Island Latino Arts, etc.

providenceonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden intends to sign short-term bill raising debt ceiling

President Biden intends to sign a bill raising the debt ceiling for the short term after it passes Congress, the White House said Thursday. “The President looks forward to signing legislation to raise the debt limit when it is passed by Congress,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Entertainment
State
Rhode Island State
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#New Orleans#Firstworks#Pvdlive#Risca#Rhode Island Latino Arts#Needle#The Royal Bobcat#Troop
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy