Meet Leland Baker

You’ve studied and played music in New Orleans and New York City. How does Providence stack up?. What I found in Providence to be really cool is that there are many circles of artists all in close proximity to each other, meaning you can always find a creative outlet here. I have been able to partake, one way or another, in many different artist forums, whether through FirstWorks, PVDLive, RISCA, Brown Arts Initiative, Rhode Island Latino Arts, etc.