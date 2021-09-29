CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Extreme Volatility' Expected as Bitcoin Investors Learn to Value It

By Fredrik Vold
cryptonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith models ranging from Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow (S2F) to Willy Woo’s Network Value to Transactions (NVT), finding the correct way to value bitcoin (BTC) has proven tricky. But according to Nik Bhatia, Bitcoin advocate and author of Layered Money, there is no single way to go about BTC valuation, only “a multitude of firm roots” that we can explore.

cryptonews.com

u.today

Steve Hanke Predicts Bitcoin Crash, Shiba Inu Breaks into Top 20 Cryptos: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top 5 news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, CIO of the Soros Fund, Dawn Fitzpatrick, said that the fund owns "some coins." She noted, however, that the crypto itself is less interesting than DeFi technology and solutions, emphasizing that the fund is looking forward to exploring the decentralized technologies industry. While the Soros Fund is getting more into crypto, it is steering clear of investing in China. Previously, Soros vocally criticized the Chinese government’s policies as irrational, saying that investors cannot feel safe while investing in the country's economy.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Corrects Gains, Ethereum Stable, Altcoins Looking For Direction

Bitcoin corrects gains near USD 54,000. Ethereum is stable above USD 3,500, XRP slips below USD 1.08. SHIB surged 48%, and FTM is up over 30%. Bitcoin price extended its upward move above the USD 55,000 level before correcting lower. BTC is currently (13:08 UTC) trading near USD 54,000, but it might remain relatively stable unless there is a break below USD 53,200.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

JPMorgan: Institutional Investors Are Favoring Bitcoin Over Gold

JPMorgan analysts have shared that they believe an increased appetite from institutional investors has been fueling the Bitcoin rally. "Institutional investors appear to be returning to bitcoin perhaps seeing it as a better inflation hedge than gold," JPMorgan said. Money is flowing out of gold and into bitcoin, according to...
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Investors Expect Ethereum To Outgrow Bitcoin, According To CoinShares Survey

Investor interest in Ethereum is no longer a novel phenomenon. The second-largest asset by market cap has seen more support with the rise of decentralized finance on its ecosystem. Applications of Ethereum have been the major drive behind the growth of the cryptocurrency and institutional and individual investors alike see the asset outgrowing number 1 coin Bitcoin in the coming years.
MARKETS
investing.com

Despite Volatility In Cryptocurrency Markets Many Still Confident in Long Term Value

The cryptocurrency market can be a volatile market but it is one that provides investors and traders with the opportunity to earn a lucrative sum from their investment. The cryptocurrency sector is booming thanks to the rising need for operational efficiency and transparency in financial payment systems, as well as increased demand for remittances in underdeveloped countries and data security. A surge in demand for cryptocurrencies among banks and financial institutions is predicted to create the excellent potential for market expansion during the forecast period. A recent report from Valuates Reports projects that the global cryptocurrency market size was valued at $1.49 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report said: “The growing demand for transparency in the payment system is projected to propel the cryptocurrency business forward. The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow fast in the coming years due to improved data transparency and independence across payments in banks, financial services, insurance, and other business sectors. The capacity to transmit and receive payments in a transparent manner, as well as the secure preservation of client information for future use, are all advantages of using cryptocurrency in the banking industry. Active companies with recent developments in the industry include: Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCQB: HLLPF) (CSE: HP (NYSE:HPQ)), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:RIOT), Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT).
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

BitMEX Boss: El Salvador-style Bitcoin Adoption on the Cards for 5 More Nations

The CEO of the crypto exchange giant BitMEX Alexander Höptner opined that other countries will soon follow the lead of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and the latter’s move last month to grant bitcoin (BTC) legal tender status. Höptner claimed that “at least five countries” will “accept bitcoin as legal tender” before next year is out.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptonews.com

SEC Approves Bitcoin-Related ETF as Market Awaits for 'Real' BTC ETF

A new bitcoin (BTC)-related exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The new ETF, brought to the market by ETF issuer Volt Equity, aims to track companies that either have a majority of their assets in bitcoin, or derive a majority of their revenue from related activities, including Bitcoin mining, mining hardware manufacturing, or lending services, CEO & founder of Volt Equity, Tad Park, told Insider on Thursday.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin’s Seven Layers of Security

In this video, Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money show, interviews Michael Saylor, CEO and Founder of MicroStrategy. They talk about the seven layers of Bitcoin security. 00:01:23 The Seven Layers of Proof-of-Work Security. 00:04:56 The Beauty of Proof-of-Work. 00:05:27 The First Layer: Energy. 00:09:58 Bitcoin Mining Impact on...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Decouples from Stocks as Bullish Sentiment Returns

After moving north of the USD 55,000 mark on Wednesday, bitcoin (BTC) is once again getting investors excited. And this time around, financial institutions appear to be taking greater interest in the most popular cryptocurrency, even as stocks and other risk assets have suffered in price. Over the past 7...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Mining in Oilfield - Ryan Leachman

In this video, John Vallis of Bitcoin Rapid-Fire podcast talks to Ryan Leachman of Jai Energy. They discuss Bitcoin mining, environmental side-effects of energy production, and how legacy oil and gas producers can take advantage of the Bitcoin network. The episode was love-streamed on October 3, 2021.
MARKETS
Business Insider

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years?. Where Bitcoin Is Going. For Bitcoin, no prediction is...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Tracking NFT Users, Mt. Gox Voting, 267 YO Bank Goes Crypto + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Blockchain data platform Chainalysis announced a long-term partnership with Dapper Labs, creator of the CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot non-fungible tokens (NFTs), to leverage Chainalysis products and analytics tools to monitor transactions and "ensure better compliance to regulatory guidelines." Dapper Labs will use Chainalysis’ tools Know Your Transaction (KYT) to flag suspicious activity, and Reactor to investigate those transactions.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Altcoins to Buy Now

Celo makes cryptocurrency applications easily accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. "My Neighbor Alice" is an upcoming video game built around non-fungible tokens, and offers the potential for ample rewards to those who invest in its native currency. AUDIO tokens support the popular decentralized music-streaming platform Audius, which has...
MARKETS
Ricky

Why Does Bitcoin Have a Volatile Price?

Volatility is a statistical measure that defines the rate at which the price of a financial security increases or decreases for a given set of returns. It is a tool to measure the risk of financial securities. Volatility is usually calculated by measuring the standard deviation of logarithmic returns.
ambcrypto.com

What Pepsico CFO thinks of the volatility and speculations around Bitcoin

Repeated price surges can do only so much for the allure of Bitcoin investments, and top executives worldwide miss no chance in underlining the fact. The Chief Financial Officer of Pepsico reiterated the same recently when he also mentioned that the prospect of Bitcoin making its way to the company’s balance sheet soon is unlikely.
MARKETS

