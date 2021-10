A new report states that Ray J was admitted to a hospital in Miami for pneumonia, and he’s been struggling to speak or breathe. Ray J, 40, was hospitalized in Miami, Florida several days ago for pneumonia, according to a TMZ report published on Tuesday, October 6. Ray J and his manager, David Weintraub, both told TMZ via phone call that the singer was admitted to the hospital with breathing issues, and doctors placed him in the COVID wing assuming he had contracted the respiratory illness. “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying,” the “Sexy Can I” singer told the outlet.

