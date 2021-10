The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team had another tough battle Tuesday night on the road, losing to the Jamestown Eagles 10-9. The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 11-10 on the season, trailed Jamestown early 8-1 after three and 8-5 after four. However, in the top half of the fifth, New Franklin rallied back with four runs to go up 9-7. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, Jamestown had an answer by tying the game in the bottom half of the fifth and then scoring the winning run in the sixth.

NEW FRANKLIN, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO