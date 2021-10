Let's introduce you to the Skellington family. Freddy Norm and Helen are the parents of Autumn and Freddy Skellington. They also have a dog named Bone. They enjoy spending time in their front yard in Lake Charles, waving at the neighbors and dressing up every few days to make people smile as they walk by. The Skellingtons have been around for a few years, even after they moved into a new house, bringing in not only Halloween but also the fall season. From the looks of the pictures on their Keeping up with the Skellingtons page, they also like to support small, local businesses in the area.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO